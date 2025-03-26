Spring election 2025: Wilmot Union High School District referendum Q&A

Voters in the Wilmot Union High School District will be able to vote on a capital referendum in the spring election on April 1.

We sent a questionnaire to district officials. Following are the responses from: Michael Plourde, District Administrator:

1.) What is being sought with your district’s referendum?

Plourde: The Wilmot Union High School District is seeking authorization to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $22,900,000 for the purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project at the High School and Panther Sports Complex consisting of: classroom modernization; renovations, including for technical and family and consumer sciences education; renovations for new community daycare center; district-wide safety and security improvements, capital maintenance, building infrastructure and site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.

2.) Why is the referendum needed?

Plourde: Facility and educational needs have been assessed and prioritized. The District has selected projects that are either overdue or need to be accomplished as soon as possible. So, these needs exist today, they will not go away, and only get more expensive due to inflation and potentially higher interest rates.



3.) What is the projected property tax impact?

Plourde: The facility referendum is projected to cost approximately $47 per $100,000 of 2025 property value each year for 20 years. However, this would still result in a net approximate reduction in taxes of about $49 per $100,000 of property value due to the 2004 referendum being paid off this year. If voters approve the referendum, taxes will still drop.

4.) What will passing the referendum allow the district to do?

Plourde: The needs fall into three categories:

#1 – Modern Learning Environments

#2 – Safety & Security Improvements

#3 – Building & Site Infrastructure

Some of the proposed projects include:

Expand the Tech Ed Metals Shop to accommodate our growing program

the Tech Ed Metals Shop to accommodate our growing program Modernize the FACS Culinary and Home Economics Labs

the FACS Culinary and Home Economics Labs Upgrade technology in all classrooms

technology in all classrooms Renovate the District Office and CNA area to add a community daycare center

the District Office and CNA area to add a community daycare center Replace outdated stage/theatrical lighting and sound systems

outdated stage/theatrical lighting and sound systems Update the main door secure entrance sequence for improved visitor control

the main door secure entrance sequence for improved visitor control Expand the fire protection sprinkler system

the fire protection sprinkler system Replace dated cameras and add additional needed cameras

dated cameras and add additional needed cameras Improve door card access system and install door contact sensors

door card access system and install door contact sensors Replace the PA system and clocks

the PA system and clocks Repair the roof and replace sections

the roof and replace sections Replace boilers and HVAC

boilers and HVAC Update electrical and IT systems for functionality and efficiency

electrical and IT systems for functionality and efficiency Update VCT flooring in key areas

VCT flooring in key areas Repair exterior structure including tuckpointing and masonry repairs

exterior structure including tuckpointing and masonry repairs Sports complex improvements to: Track, Tennis, Baseball and Softball including synthetic turf installation

5.) What will be the effect of the referendum not passing?

Plourde: If the community does not approve the referendum, needed improvements will continue to be delayed and will cost taxpayers more in the future. From a competitive standpoint, Wilmot Union High School will fall behind neighboring districts whose communities have invested in school facility improvements.

6.) How can people get more information or ask questions?

Plourde: For more information, please visit our community referendum webpage by clicking here. There are several videos that explain the projects on our Facebook page which you can access here. Lastly, please feel welcome to contact Dr. Michael Plourde, District Administrator, at plourdem@wilmoths.k12.wi.us or (262) 862-9006 with any questions.