/Contributed photo by West Jacobs

The Canadian National Railway tracks near Highway JF in Trevor were getting some work Tuesday.

West Jacobs shared theses images he took of the work, which appeared to be replacement of rails.

The crossing was closed Tuesday. We don’t know if the work was completed, but you might want to have an alternate route ready just in case.

/Contributed photo by West Jacobs

/Contributed photo by West Jacobs