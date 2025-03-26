A word from our sponsors: Riverview School empowers students through Project-Based Learning

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) — DH
Riverview School is excited to announce the implementation of Project-Based Learning (PBL) across 5th-8th grade classrooms, resulting in increased student engagement, collaboration, and high-quality work.
The School District is embracing this approach as a direct result of community input in the strategic plan because families, community members, students, and staff all agreed that a more hands-on approach would improve student engagement. This school year, the approach was piloted in grades 5-8 and will expand to grades 3 and 4 next year.
PBL is a dynamic approach to teaching in which students actively explore real-world problems and challenges to acquire deeper knowledge about the topics they are studying.
Deeper Learning and Quality Work
PBL encourages students to move beyond surface-level understanding and delve deeper into the analysis and application of knowledge. It requires students to persevere to produce more quality project results. An example of a recent project was about the Constitution and Amendments studied in 7th and 8th grade. For this project, students created their own constitutions through multiple drafts, peer revision, and engagement with others.
Real-World Application
Students in Mr. Bittinger’s class presented their constitution drafts to Senator Steve Nass of WI District 11, who provided meaningful feedback to the students. Students were able to take suggestions and reflect on how to improve or modify their products to meet the needs of their target audience – the community. Senator Nass also took note of the ideas and viewpoints from these future leaders, creating a win-win situation.
Engagement and Collaboration Soar
Since the implementation of PBL, teachers have observed a significant increase in students demonstrating a greater willingness to collaborate and communicate effectively with their peers. “We’ve seen an increase in the love of learning from students since attempting to implement PBL,” one teacher noted. Group work is in, and students are more willing to collaborate and communicate on their final products with various groupmates, not just students with whom they had previous friendships.”
“This opens students up to consider various ideas and strengthens their ability to communicate more effectively with others in and outside of the classroom,” said District Administrator Kim Taylor.
About Riverview School:
Riverview School is dedicated to providing a rich and engaging learning environment where students are empowered to become lifelong learners and active members of their community. Through innovative teaching methods like Project-Based Learning, Riverview School strives to foster a love of learning, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence. For more information about Riverview School, please visit the website at https://www.silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us/.
Please remember to cast an informed vote on the April 1 ballot. The Silver Lake Jt School District – Riverview School is seeking a $7 million referendum for building repairs, improvements to safety and security, and improvements to classrooms to continue their tradition of excellence.