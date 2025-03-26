A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake seeks applicants for seasonal employment opportunity

BURLINGTON AND WATERFORD, WI – As we head into the spring buying season, local real estate experts say Racine County buyers continue to face a low inventory of homes as the median cost for a home has increased by nearly 17 percent since last year at this time. That does not come as the best […]
What stories need to be told about education in eastern Racine? That’s the question driving Racine County Eye’s new Education Matters initiative, a comprehensive effort to reshape how we cover schools, students, and learning in our community. Through a combination of community input sessions, strategic events, and sustainable funding partnerships, Education Matters will create a […]
It’s been a busy month of basketball in Racine. The Prairie School sent both its boys and girls teams to the State Basketball Semifinals, and Washington Park played in a WIAA Boys State Championship Game for the first time since 1943. I was in both Green Bay and Madison the past two weekends to cover […]
RACINE, WI – The city of Racine witnessed an electrifying return of boxing as a community-backed event brought together fighters, fans, and local organizations in a display of athleticism and mentorship. Organized with the support of the South Gate Lodge #6 Prince Hall Masons, Mahogany Media, the City of Racine Department of Community Safety, Big […]
When Larry Jones arrived at the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 12, he didn’t know what he was getting into — let alone that he would be a viral internet sensation the next day. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The 85-year-old self-described conservative had been invited by his grandson to a public hearing on a Republican-authored […]