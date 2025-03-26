A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake seeks applicants for seasonal employment opportunity

A look at 10 homes recently sold in Waterford, Burlington BURLINGTON AND WATERFORD, WI – As we head into the spring buying season, local real estate experts say Racine County buyers continue to face a low inventory of homes as the median cost for a home has increased by nearly 17 percent since last year at this time. That does not come as the best […] Amie Schaenzer

Education Matters: Help shape K-12 education coverage in eastern Racine What stories need to be told about education in eastern Racine? That’s the question driving Racine County Eye’s new Education Matters initiative, a comprehensive effort to reshape how we cover schools, students, and learning in our community. Through a combination of community input sessions, strategic events, and sustainable funding partnerships, Education Matters will create a […] Denise Lockwood

Racine’s basketball stars shine on state’s biggest stage despite heartbreak It’s been a busy month of basketball in Racine. The Prairie School sent both its boys and girls teams to the State Basketball Semifinals, and Washington Park played in a WIAA Boys State Championship Game for the first time since 1943. I was in both Green Bay and Madison the past two weekends to cover […] Matt Hardesty

Racine boxing is back: Community unites to revive the sport at The Racine Rumble RACINE, WI – The city of Racine witnessed an electrifying return of boxing as a community-backed event brought together fighters, fans, and local organizations in a display of athleticism and mentorship. Organized with the support of the South Gate Lodge #6 Prince Hall Masons, Mahogany Media, the City of Racine Department of Community Safety, Big […] Nick Payne