Spring Election 2025: Randall town supervisor #3 candidates Q&A

Voters in Randall will be able to vote in a contested election for supervisor #3 in the spring election.

On the April 1 ballot will be:

Nancy Kemp, the incumbent

David Soderman

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Nancy Kemp — No response received.

David Soderman — Age: 68. Education: Technical College Engineering. Occupation: Retired BRP Engineer

Previous elected or appointed public office: Appointed for the past 10 years and currently serving on the Board of Review where I have worked with others to determine that residence property values are fair and accurate when challenges are brought before the board as presented to us. I also serve on the Plan Commission appointed this year.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for supervisor #3?

Kemp — No answers received.

Soderman = I have very good problem-solving skills that I have developed over my 43-year engineering career. I will make the commitment to actively participate in town government and not just show up to meetings. I will do my due diligence and carefully look at all matters brought to the board and town in all areas we serve. I have attended meetings throughout these years living in Randall and learned much about the town’s needs and desires. My candidacy also provides the Town of Randall voters with a choice which is good for the election process. Over the past 25 years I have been a resident. I have volunteered at clean- up days, helped with odd jobs in the town, and as a Engineer for BRP was able to help maintain the water patrol boats to save the town money on repairs, trouble shooting, and be on call for our water patrol as needed. I am always willing to help anywhere I am needed and am more available now as I have recently retired. I also attended school board, library, and county meetings to learn how each impacts our town and tax

dollars. We need to have the knowledge and participate when viewing the towns agenda.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the town and how would you address them if elected?

Kemp — No answers received.

Soderman – The biggest issue is the services we offer. Also maintaining parks, lakes and all our natural resources for all including respect and valuing our farming community. The town has made many upgrades recently, and I hope we continue to provide and improve many more. EMS, Fire department, and public works all should be key issues facing the town. It is time to work with our surrounding municipalities to look at many intergovernmental collaborations. If we work towards far shared services everyone can benefit from cost sharing with more services while utilizing local talent. Politics should not be a deciding factor in negotiations about our unique small town. People and properties should always come first in all decision making. I ask for your vote to have the honor and privilege of serving you and our town we all call home.