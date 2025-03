Facebook Suit: Lee Enterprises reaches $9.5M settlement over sharing personal data for targeted ads More than 1.5 million subscribers could be part of a class-action settlement by the newspaper company Lee Enterprises, for sending personally-identifying information to the parent company of Facebook in order to target content, including advertising. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner According to a settlement reached in a federal court in Iowa, where Lee […] Darrell Ehrlick

Sturtevant police payments cleared in state probe, but questions remain about off-duty work STURTEVANT, WI — A more than two-year-old dispute over off-duty police work has resurfaced just a week before the April 1 election. Sturtevant Village President Mike Rosenbaum is running a write-in campaign for re-election after missing the filing deadline. His challenger, Trustee Stuart Tencate, a former police officer, is on the ballot. The investigation — […] Heather Asiyanbi

Vos, Neubauer to address Village Board; zoning, ZIP Code resolution also on agenda at March 24 meeting MOUNT PLEASANT — State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) will appear before the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Monday, March 24, to provide a presentation on the Wisconsin state budget process. Their joint appearance is scheduled during the board’s regular meeting, which begins after the Committee of the […] Heather Asiyanbi

The Spark: America’s 1st self-propelled highway vehicle led to invention of the automobile RACINE, WI—Before the age of the modern automobile, an inventor in Racine named Reverend Dr. John Wesley Carhart designed and operated the first light self-propelled highway vehicle in the United States. While it never gained widespread acceptance, the Spark represents a pivotal moment in automotive history. A two-cylinder steam engine drove the vehicle, which was […] Cheyanne Lencioni