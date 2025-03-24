Sharon Bower recognized for service to Twin Lakes

Longtime Twin Lakes village Trustee Sharon Bower was recognized for her service to the village at last week’s Village Board meeting.

Village President Howard Skinnner read a proclamation and presented Bower with a plaque.

Bower, first elected in 2005, resigned in January.

Here is the text of the proclamation:

VILLAGE OF TWIN LAKES PROCLAMATION A PROCLAMATION RECOGNIZING TRUSTEE TO SHARON BOWER FOR DEDICATED SERVICE TO THE VILLAGE OF TWIN LAKES WHEREAS, the Village has benefited from the service of long-standing Trustee Sharon Bower; and WHEREAS, Sharon Bower was elected in April 2005 as Village Trustee, and has been a Trustee ever since; and WHEREAS, during her twenty-year tenure, Sharon was on a variety of board committees including Administration and Finance where she oversaw countless projects for the Village. WHEREAS, the Village of Twin Lakes wishes to honor Sharon Bower for her distinguished service to the citizens, friends and families of the Twin Lakes community. WHEREAS, the residents of this community can all be proud to have such dedicated persons among us who are willing to devote so much of themselves to the betterment of our community. NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS PROCLAIMED, the Village President and Village Board of Trustees do hereby publicly acknowledge and thank Sharon Bower for her commitment and service to the Village of Twin Lakes. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Seal of the Village of

Twin Lakes to be affixed on this 17 th day of March, 2025. Howard K. Skinner, Village President