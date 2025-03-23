A word from our sponsors: March 23, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Racine Park edges Cedarburg in thriller to advance to state championship MADISON, WI — If cats really have nine lives, the Park Panther basketball team might be running low at this point. In an all-time moment for Racine basketball, Park survived a crazy finish to its WIAA Division 2 State Semifinal Friday afternoon at the Kohl Center. After the Panthers had back-to-back empty trips to the […] Matt Hardesty

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of March 22nd, 2025 Missed any big headlines this week? We’ve rounded up the five most-read stories, covering major developments in Racine and beyond. From a critical local food program being cut to a decades-old murder case finally heading to trial, these are the stories that had our readers talking. Catch up on the latest news and stay informed […] Racine County Eye Staff

NAACP-Racine Get Out The Vote Week RACINE, WI—The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is seeking volunteers during Get Out The Vote (GOTV) Week. From March 24th to April 1st, community members are invited to ensure every eligible voter is ready to make their voices heard. Volunteer Work There are two opportunities for volunteers to get involved. Phone […] Racine County Eye Staff

Democrats’ new digital strategy tops trending charts but also draws mockery from allies and foes WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers have met with and mimicked figures they believe may offer them a path back to power in Washington: online influencers and content creators. Hours before President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress this month, Senate Democrats huddled with a dozen online progressive personalities who have millions of followers. House Democrats were introduced, […] Associated Press