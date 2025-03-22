A word from our sponsors: March 22, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

NAACP-Racine Get Out The Vote Week RACINE, WI—The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is seeking volunteers during Get Out The Vote (GOTV) Week. From March 24th to April 1st, community members are invited to ensure every eligible voter is ready to make their voices heard. Volunteer Work There are two opportunities for volunteers to get involved. Phone […] Racine County Eye Staff

Democrats’ new digital strategy tops trending charts but also draws mockery from allies and foes WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers have met with and mimicked figures they believe may offer them a path back to power in Washington: online influencers and content creators. Hours before President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress this month, Senate Democrats huddled with a dozen online progressive personalities who have millions of followers. House Democrats were introduced, […] Associated Press

Scam alert & Giannis’ gift: Washington Park high hoops team takes center stage at state at 1:30 RACINE, WI — As the Washington Park High School boys’ basketball team prepares for their state tournament showdown against Cedarburg at the Kohl Center today, their journey has been marked by challenges and incredible support—including a special gift from NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, the excitement was briefly overshadowed this morning by a scam targeting […] Nick Payne

State superintendent candidates talk funding formula, choice programs and licensing State superintendent candidates, incumbent Jill Underly and education consultant Brittany Kinser, answered questions about public school funding, the state’s voucher program and working with the Legislature during an online forum Wednesday evening. The forum was hosted by the Wisconsin Public Education Network (WPEN), the NAACP, the League of Women’s Voters and Wisconsin Early Childhood Action […] Baylor Spears