Wilmot Union High School District officials took local media on a tour of the building last month to explain the need for the $22.9 million capital referendum that is on the April 1 election ballot.

Leading the tour were: District administrator Michael Plourde, principal Rob Kreil, director of building and grounds Daniel Nelson and School Board President Wayne Trongeau.

Here is video of the tour:

Information about the referendum is also available here, at the district’s website.