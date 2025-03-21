Spring election 2025: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) referendum Q&A

Voters in the Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) will be able to vote on a capital referendum in the spring election on April 1.

We sent a questionnaire regarding the referendum to district administrator Kimberly Taylor. Here are her responses:

What is being sought with your district’s referendum?

Silver Lake Jt 1 District is seeking $7 million for a capital referendum

Why is the referendum needed?

The Silver Lake Board has approved a referendum to fund critical, large-scale facility improvements. While our custodial staff has done an incredible job maintaining the building, certain systems are now at the end of their life and need to be replaced. We currently have a roof that leaks, boilers that are beyond their service life, and playground equipment that’s outdated—some parts are 30-60 years old and not ADA compliant, meaning children with physical disabilities may not be able to access the equipment. Additionally, our science lab is no longer functional. For the first time in 28 years, we are asking voters to support capital improvements. This is the right moment to update essential spaces like our playgrounds and classrooms, as well as to improve the security of our building. At present, visitors can enter the building without being buzzed in, which creates a vulnerability. To address this, we plan to add safer entry points by replacing doors and installing a secure vestibule to enhance safety. Furthermore, our property line runs alongside a railroad track with no barrier to prevent students from crossing it. Adding a fence as part of the plan will increase safety and security on our campus.

What is the projected property tax impact?

The property tax impact is $55 a year per 100,000 of fair market value of a home. This means on a $300,000 home a tax payer would pay an additional $165 a year or $13.75 a month.

What will passing the referendum allow the district to do?

If the voters approve the referendum it will allow the district to replace failing infrastructure equipment, update classroom spaces to align with the values in our strategic plan, and create a safer facility for staff and students to learn and grow in. Our board only approved things that are essential to maintaining a safe, and up to date facility that will support what the community outlined as priorities in our strategic plan. What will be the effect of the referendum not passing? If the referendum does not pass, the board will face tough decisions regarding the replacement of critical infrastructure. This may involve exploring cost-saving measures such as staff reductions, cutting programs, and potentially returning to the community to seek input on solutions for maintaining the building’s infrastructure and ensuring its safety.

How can people get more information or ask questions?

For more information people can visit our website at: https://silverlakesdwi.sites.thrillshare.com/o/slj1sd/page/referendum-2025 or reach out to Kim Taylor via email through the website or by calling 262-889-4384