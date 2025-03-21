Residents asked to share ideas for growth in Salem Lakes

Are you a Salem Lakes resident with ideas and opinions about local economic development?

If yes, the village government would like to hear from you.

From a recent announcemt by the village:

The Economic Development Committee was created to assist the Village in retaining and recruiting local businesses, residential housing developments, and other similar investment opportunities. The committee will assist with recruiting businesses to enhance local employment opportunities, identify grants to help support or expand local programs and business districts, and review the Villages policies, procedures, and ordinances to support a healthy and diversified economy and community. The committees’ work should support businesses and developers with a positive atmosphere to locate, innovate, grow and prosper within the community.

The committee has developed a community questionnaire. You can fill out the questionnaire by clicking here.

Related posts

New Salem Lakes Economic Development Committee meeting to gather public opinion before setting goals