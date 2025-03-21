A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake seeks applicants for seasonal employment opportunity

In 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, then dominated by conservatives, banned the ballot drop boxes that had been used for decades but became especially popular during the pandemic. Then, in 2024, after an election shifted its majority to liberals, the court reversed itself and made drop boxes legal again. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Yet the […]
Legislation passed the Assembly Tuesday that would claw back state aid from counties where the sheriff doesn't cooperate with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement service (ICE). The legislation would require sheriffs to check the citizenship status of people being held in jail on felony charges and notify […]
Addiction isn’t always obvious at first. What starts as a habit can slowly take control of a person’s life before they realize it. For Wisconsin residents, learning the signs of addiction and knowing when to seek help has become a priority as substance use issues continue to impact individuals and families across the state. Recognizing […]
Addiction affects individuals and families in every community, and Racine, Wisconsin, is no exception. But rather than letting addiction define their lives, many parents in Racine are taking proactive steps to seek help, find support, and build a path toward healing. The process of recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all journey, and for many parents, navigating addiction […]
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Department of Education, advancing a campaign promise to eliminate an agency that’s been a longtime target of conservatives. This move raises concerns about the future of education in America. Many advocates for education worry that this decision could negatively impact […]