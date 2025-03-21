A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake seeks applicants for seasonal employment opportunity

Why more of Wisconsin’s election law disputes are ending up in court In 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, then dominated by conservatives, banned the ballot drop boxes that had been used for decades but became especially popular during the pandemic. Then, in 2024, after an election shifted its majority to liberals, the court reversed itself and made drop boxes legal again. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Yet the […] Alexander Shur

ICE cooperation: Assembly passes bill requiring local law enforcement to work with federal agency Legislation passed the Assembly Tuesday that would claw back state aid from counties where the sheriff doesn’t cooperate with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement service (ICE). This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The legislation would require sheriffs to check the citizenship status of people being held in jail on felony charges and notify […] Erik Gunn

How Are Wisconsin Residents Learning to Recognize Addiction and Getting Help When It Matters Most? Addiction isn’t always obvious at first. What starts as a habit can slowly take control of a person’s life before they realize it. For Wisconsin residents, learning the signs of addiction and knowing when to seek help has become a priority as substance use issues continue to impact individuals and families across the state. Recognizing […] Racine County Eye Staff

How Are Racine Parents Tackling Addiction and Finding Healing? Addiction affects individuals and families in every community, and Racine, Wisconsin, is no exception. But rather than letting addiction define their lives, many parents in Racine are taking proactive steps to seek help, find support, and build a path toward healing. The process of recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all journey, and for many parents, navigating addiction […] Racine County Eye Staff