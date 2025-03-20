Spring election 2025: Wilmot Union High School board candidates Q&A

Voters in the Wilmot Union High School District will be able to vote in a contested election for School Board.

Appearing on the ballot will be:

Charlie Anderson

Michael Faber

Amy Regnier

There are no incumbents running for re-election.

The candidates with the top two vote totals will fill the two available seats. Voters will be able to vote for two candidates.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Charlie Anderson — Age: 44. Village, town, city where you reside: Twin Lakes Wisconsin. Education: BA in Business Administration from Carthage College. Occupation: Active Realtor with (Bohn Realty, Inc.,) Substitute teacher within the district (Randall ,Trevor and Brighton elementary schools) , Small Business Owner (Reel Serious Fishing, LLC.) I also assist with coaching along with several other amazing coaches and our youth athletes on the Wilmot Shooting Team. Previous elected/appointed public office: None.

Michael Faber — Age: 64. Village, town, city where you reside: (Silver Lake) Salem Lakes. Education: Graduated Wilmot High School 1978. Occupation: Retired Utilities Design Engineer. Previous elected/appointed public office: Village trustee 2 terms, Village President 2 terms, for Silver Lake, Community Library Board 3 terms served as President, Vice President, & Treasurer. Wilmot High School Board elected 1 term and appointed a partial term.

Amy Regnier — Age: 40. Village, town, city where you reside: Salem Lakes. Education: Bachelors in Business Administration. Occupation: Business Development Director at Selig Leasing. Previous elected/appointed public office: Riverview School Board; Added Community Involvement: ‘Yes’ Committee for Wilmot High School Referendum and Wilmot Jr Panthers Football and Cheer Organization.

1.) What do you feel is the most pressing issue facing the school district and how do you feel the School Board should address it?

Anderson — One of the immediate challenges is increasing enrollment, which is vital for sustaining and improving our programs. To address this, the School Board should focus on strengthening community partnerships and improving communication with families to show the value of our district. Additionally, with the upcoming referendum, it’s crucial that we align our resources with the community’s priorities and advocate for what’s best for our students’ futures.

Faber — I feel the number 1 issue facing the high school, from what I hear in the communities is a lack of funding. We as a board will need to work with the new administrator, the admin. team and faculty to see where and what are the priorities for the school and the curriculum and fix them. We need to make Wilmot the top High School in Southeast Wisconsin,a school that students want to come to,transfer too. I feel if we know where we need to fix things and where to add we can achieve that along with making sure the facility is maintained with a long and short term plan.

Regnier — The most pressing issue facing our school is ensuring that Wilmot returns to being the best school in Kenosha County. This means focusing on academics, clubs/activities and athletics, as well as attracting and retaining top-quality teachers and staff. As a school board, we need to think outside the box—exploring innovative programs, strengthening community partnerships, and investing in both students and staff—to increase our standing as a leader in education. By prioritizing student success and creating an environment where educators thrive, we can make sure Wilmot is at the top.

2.) Why are you the best candidate for School Board?

Anderson – I am running for the school board because I believe our high school needs fresh perspectives and new ideas to ensure we provide the best possible education for our students. As an educator, parent, and coach deeply involved in our community, I understand the unique challenges and opportunities that our students and student athletes face. One of my main priorities is increasing enrollment to ensure that our high school continues to grow and thrive. With an important referendum on the horizon, it’s crucial that we have strong leadership to make decisions that reflect the needs and values of our community. As someone who works closely with students every day, I am committed to being a strong voice for them and ensuring they have access to the opportunities they need to succeed. Our students deserve the best chance at success, and I will work tirelessly to make that a reality.

Faber — I feeI am a very qualified candidate because I have dealt with tight budgets in the past, I know our communities very well, and how they feel about quality education. I know I can work with our administration, faculty, parents, communities and STUDENTS. I put students in caps because I feel they need to be heard on wants and needs so we can make sure we have programs and curriculum they need and want, within reason, so they will understand the direction we want them to go, to become successful in life beyond Wilmot. I have lived in this district my whole life, sent 2 children through Wilmot and look forward to seeing my grandson attend and graduate here, so I do have a vested interest and look forward to serving.

Regnier — I am running for the school board because our students deserve the best opportunities possible. I believe our district should lead the state in academics, activities/clubs, and athletics – ensuring that every child is given the tools they need to succeed. I am a hardworking and persevering leader who will challenge the status quo and push back against complacency. As a forward-thinking advocate for education, I will always put kids first. That means making bold decisions that enhance learning, strengthen extracurricular programs, and create an environment where top-quality teachers want to stay and thrive. Our district must continue to evolve, think innovatively, and work collaboratively with our community to ensure we become a leader in education. I am committed to working tirelessly to support our students, families, and educators, and I would be honored to serve on the Wilmot School Board.