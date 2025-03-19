Spring election 2025: Bristol School District #1 board candidates Q&A

Voters in Bristol School District #1 will be able to vote in a contested election for School Board.

Appearing on the April 1 ballot will be:

Tina Elfering, an incumbent

Victor Nightingale

Paige Sefton

Abigail Stanislawski

The candidates with the top two vote totals will fill the two available seats. Voters will be able to vote for two candidates.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Tina M. Elfering — Age: No answer given. Village, town, city where you reside: Bristol. Education: Graduate of Bristol Grade School, 1994 Graduate of Westosha Central High School, Associate Degree from Gateway Technical College. Occupation: Mortgage Loan Partner. Previous elected/appointed public office: currently holding the position of Bristol School Board President. Leader for Bristol Challenge 4-H club; Social Media/ Communication Coordinator for Westosha Youth Football. Past involvement: Bristol Rec Softball league for 7 years, Secretary for the Kenosha County 4-H Council, Co-Leader for 4-H dairy project, Founding member of Growing with Bristol, various other volunteer opportunities within the community.

Victor Nightingale — Age: 55. Village, town, city where you reside: Kenosha. Education: Bachelors, Technology Management. Occupation: Head of Information Technology at Bath Concepts. Previously elected/appointed public office: N/A

Paige Sefton — Age: 55. Village, town, city where you reside: Kenosha, WI (far western outskirts). Education: Bachelor of Arts, Psychology: Management and Business. Occupation: Change Management; Mondelez International. Previous elected/appointed public office: None.

Abigail Stanislawski — Age: 39. Village, town, city where you reside: Kenosha. Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary and Middle School Education & Spanish from Carthage, Master’s in Professional Development & ESL/Bilingual Education from UW-Whitewater, Master’s in Educational Leadership and Administration from UW-Milwaukee. Occupation: Middle school instructional coach.

Previous elected/appointed public office: None

1.) What do you feel is the most pressing issue facing the school district and how do you feel the School Board should address it?

Elfering — Our school district’s most pressing issue is securing strong, stable leadership by appointing a permanent District Administrator. Effective leadership is essential—it shapes our commitment to academic excellence, financial responsibility, and active community engagement. While the transition following the previous administrator’s departure raised questions and uncertainty, we have proactively established stability by appointing an exceptional interim administrator. To effectively address the need for a new district administrator, the school board has partnered with Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), a reputable firm that identifies strong candidates. We are confident that our search will yield a leader who shares our unwavering commitment to student achievement, teacher support, and community collaboration. We are dedicated to transparency and welcome community input throughout this process, recognizing the importance of finding a leader who truly understands and embraces our district’s unique needs.With robust leadership in place, we are poised to advance our focus on academic growth, student well-being, and financial accountability, ensuring a bright and prosperous future for Bristol School.

Nightingale — The most pressing issue facing the Bristol School District is the need for strong fiscal responsibility and accountable leadership to ensure our resources are being used effectively to support students and educators. Recent challenges, including the resignation of the District Administrator, have highlighted the consequences of poor management and a lack of transparency. The School Board must take a proactive role in restoring trust, implementing stronger oversight, and ensuring that financial decisions reflect the priorities of our community. This means prioritizing responsible budgeting, eliminating wasteful spending, and ensuring that policies align with common sense and educational excellence. As a board member, I will advocate for clear accountability measures, transparent decision-making, and open communication with parents, teachers, and taxpayers. We must ensure that every dollar spent benefits our students and that leadership remains focused on serving Bristol—not personal interests.

Sefton — The most pressing issue at the moment is the hiring of the District Administrator. It is absolutely essential that the right person is brought in for this highly critical role. The Board needs to really dig in and spend their time in the hiring process. An external hiring company has been contracted, which I think is a huge help for both reach and expertise (although costs must be managed), but the Board needs to seek input from the impacted community – especially school parents – in terms of what’s most critical to fill this role with a succesful, long-term candidate. Taking the time that’s needed to ensure families and staff have input is essential. What I’m concerned about is a rush to hire someone before the new board members are elected, which I already have a feeling is happening.

Stanislawski — I believe the most critical issue is to ensure that the new district administrator and the school board establish a strong, collaborative partnership. This partnership will serve as the foundation for how the school will move forward under new leadership. I believe that both parties need to take the initiative to understand each other’s roles and responsibilities while also engaging with staff and community members to understand their goals and needs. By fostering this partnership, the board and the new district administrator can create a shared vision, establish effective communication from the beginning and build trust among all stakeholders. Once these elements are in place, it will be easier to support one another effectively and maintain mutual accountability.

2.) Why are you the best candidate for School Board?

Elfering — My deep roots in this community—as a lifelong Bristol resident, a proud alumnus of Bristol School, a parent, and a current board member—fuel my strong commitment to our district’s success. I am the best candidate for the Bristol School Board, bringing the experience, dedication, and vision necessary to lead our district into the future confidently. As the current School Board President, I understand what drives successful outcomes and pitfalls to avoid. Thanks to the strategic changes I’ve supported during my years on the board, we are primed to build a dynamic team that our students, community, and dedicated staff can stand behind with pride. With my guidance, knowledge, and unwavering passion for our schools, I am ready to propel Bristol School to new heights. I ask for your support on April 1st to continue our momentum and achieve great things together.

Nightingale — I am the best candidate for the Bristol School Board because I bring proven leadership in the community and a strong commitment to fiscal responsibility. As a U.S. Navy Veteran, I understand the value of discipline, accountability, and service. As a dedicated community volunteer, I have firsthand experience working with families and children of our community, ensuring their needs are prioritized. My focus is on transparency, responsible resource management, and policies that place students first and provide educators with the resources they need to support our children. Our district (Bristol) needs leadership that aligns with the values of Bristol—common sense decision-making, respect for taxpayers, and a commitment to educational excellence. I will work to restore trust, ensure responsible financial oversight, and promote open communication between the board, parents, and educators. This is not about politics, it’s about ensuring our schools provide the best education possible while staying true to the values of our community. I am ready to serve, and I ask for the voters’ support in bringing accountability, integrity, and common-sense leadership to the Bristol School Board.

Sefton — I believe I am the best candidate for Bristol School Board because of my successful track record as a dedicated Bristol parent and PTA/PTO volunteer and leader for more than seven years. Throughout that time, I built long-lasting relationships with administration, teachers, staff members, and families, and I got to know the school inside and out. This is where my passion for and dedication to the school come from. During that time, I was able to observe first-hand the difference amazing teachers and a well-rounded, quality education make for students. But recent observations of the School Board and conversations with teachers and staff members made me realize it’s time for a change. Board members must be honest and trustworthy, not only to community members, but to everyone involved in the school. Unfortunately, there are instances today where this is not happening, which is causing unhappiness and turmoil in the school. The Board must work to right the ship, and if they do not, the school will likely lose very valuable staff in the near future. I’m no longer a Bristol parent, but because I still love Bristol School, I not only do NOT want to see this happen, I want to do something about it. And I believe my many years of leadership, change management expertise, and proven school track record enable me to be the ideal candidate to do this.

Stanislawski — I am the best candidate because I bring a unique perspective to the board as a public school educator. I believe that strong public schools build strong communities and grow our future leaders. It is also my belief that public schools are an investment, not an expense. My entire career has been dedicated to making decisions in the best interest of ALL students. Additionally, I have firsthand experience of the day-to-day workings of a school and understand that schools are NOT a business and therefore, cannot be run like one. These experiences and my understanding of best educational practices will be my guide in decision-making. I’m not just a candidate; I’m an educator invested in the future of our school. I will bring a voice of experience and a passion for student success to the school board, ensuring that every decision is made with the best interests of our students, families, and teachers in mind.