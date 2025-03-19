Rain, thunderstorm snow in forecast; wind advisory issued

Precipitation of a couple different types and varied quantities are in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

A wind advisory also has been issued from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m., Thursday. Winds from 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph could be seen during that period.

First there’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, with a thunderstorm possible after 1 p.m. A quarter to a half inch of rain is possible. High temperature 49.

Overnight, the rain may be mixed with snow and then changing to all snow after 3 a.m., Thursday. Less than one inch of accumulation is expected.

There could be more rain/snow Friday night, Sunday and Sunday night.