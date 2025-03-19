A word from our sponsors: Polish your golf game year round at Westosha Sports Complex

Steil slammed for limited in-person town halls ahead of March 24 telephone town hall JANESVILLE, WI – Congressman Bryan Steil has announced he will hold a telephone town hall at 5 p.m. CST Monday, March 24. This marks his third telephone town hall of the year. In addition to these virtual events, Steil has hosted four in-person listening sessions in Janesville, Beloit, Racine, and Kenosha earlier this year. According […] Heather Asiyanbi

Trump Jr. casts Wisconsin Supreme Court race as key to advancing Trump’s agenda OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. told Republicans at a Monday rally that a win in Wisconsin’s high-stakes Supreme Court race is imperative to protect his father’s agenda and maintain GOP momentum ahead of the 2026 midterms and the next presidential election. This story also appeared in Associated Press President Trump’s oldest son appeared with right-wing […] Associated Press

Blue House Books Presents Hannah Morrissey KENOSHA, WI – Blue House Books is proud to celebrate the release of Hannah Morrissey’s new crime fiction novel The Unlucky Ones. This event begins at 7 p.m. on March 24 at Upper East, 622 58th Street in Downtown Kenosha. Hannah Morrissey Hannah, a Wisconsin native and local to Southeast Wisconsin, will be joined by […] Racine County Eye Staff

Buckle up: Wisconsin will have a Supreme Court election every year until 2030 Wisconsin is in the midst of yet another exorbitantly expensive political race, with record-breaking amounts of cash flooding in to try and influence who will win a seat on the state’s Supreme Court. The race could see $100 million in spending, which would set a new record for the court. It attracted more than $50 […] Peter Cameron