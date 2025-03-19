A word from our sponsors: ADRC hosting Medicare workshops

Local food program eliminated: Wisconsin farmers and schools scramble for buyers after USDA abruptly ends program RACINE COUNTY, WI — For the past two years, nearly 300 Wisconsin farmers and dozens of school districts have relied on the Local Food for Schools (LFS) and Local Purchase Assistance (LFPA) programs. This created a direct pipeline between local producers and schools, food banks, and hunger relief organizations. Now, that pipeline has been cut […] Denise Lockwood

Broadway actor to lead workshop for cast of Gifford K8’s ‘Beetlejuice Jr.’ RACINE, WI — The performers of Gifford’s K8 Middle School musical theater program have been rehearsing Beetlejuice Jr. since February, and on April 14, they are set to take part in a workshop with Andrew Kober, a Broadway actor in the national touring production of Beetlejuice. “When we announced this, they were speechless, legitimately speechless, […] Liliana Fannin

Japansdates Review: A Look at Its Features and User Experience Imagine a world without complicated login processes or clumsy interfaces, where you can sit back and relax in good company. That is precisely what Japansdates wants to accomplish. However, does it truly meet the standards, especially the standards of online communication? Online communication platforms are becoming not just some sort of way to disappear from […] Racine County Eye Staff

How to Not Get Nervous Talking to People: Insights from Chattingplace Studies suggest that approximately 33% to 50% of the global population are introverts. Such people often face a unique challenge when it comes to engaging in conversations, especially with people they don’t know well. Whether you’re at a social gathering, a networking event, or just talking to a colleague, the pressure to initiate and maintain […] Racine County Eye Staff