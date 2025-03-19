19 Wheatland Center School students selected for publication in 2024-25 Southern Lakes Anthology

/Submitted photo

Young authors and artists at Wheatland Center School recently participated in the 2024-25 Southern Lakes Anthology writing project. The theme of this year’s anthology project was “The Power of…”

Student work was judged on clarity and message, creativity and originality, technical skill and presentation, and overall quality. Each of the thirty-seven participating districts submitted a total of 24 pieces to be judged. Wheatland had 19 of its 24 pieces chosen for publication.

The following students had their work selected for publication in the 2024-25 Southern Lakes Anthology – “The Power of…”

4th Grade

Levi Baer & Nicholas Syreini for their illustrated writing titled “The Theory That Changed It All”

Zoey Block for her poetry titled “I Did It! It is Clean!”

Juliet Kohlhagen for her illustrated writing titled “They Will Always Be There”

Hadley Madsen for her poetry titled “Start Imagining”

Skye Selchan for her artwork titled “Our Future Awaits”

5th Grade

Tony Busch for his poetry titled “Multiple Sclerosis”

Charlie Wisneski & Jonah Dumelle for their illustrated writing titled “Mother Nature’s Creation”

6th Grade

Stella Marr for her illustrated writing titled “Just One”

Gursevak Toor for his poetry titled “The Heartbeat of Hope”

Sawyer VanDommelen for his poetry titled “The Potential Between The Lines”

Stanley Withers for his illustrated writing titled “The King of the Underworld”

7th Grade

Wren Hawkins for her illustrated writing titled “Endless Possibilities”

Landon Paramski for his poetry titled “The Weight of Words”

Gabriella Pippin for her poetry titled “The Silent Tyrant”

8th Grade

Mattaline Konrad for her artwork titled “The Strongest Bond”

Gianna Marr for her artwork titled “Standing Tall”

Lyric Richardson for her artwork titled “The Ultimate Tip”

Carter Vrchota for his artwork titled “Time’s Controlling”

Lillian Westbrooks for her poetry titled “Before Sundown”

In addition to having their piece published, students will be recognized for this accomplishment and receive a copy of the publication at a reception in Whitewater this coming May. Sixth grader Stella Marr will receive special recognition this year by having the opportunity to read her poem at the reception.