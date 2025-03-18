Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) special board meeting March 18, 2025

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in teh school library.
Agenda items include:
- Music Presentation: Mallory Friske & Solo Ensemble Students
- Middle School Presentation: Hayden Bittinger & MIddle School Students
- Safety Drill Update: Andrea Zackery
- Monthly Financials Format
- Athletics and Fund 80
- Closed session for: 1.) Considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons, preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons except where par. (b) applies which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations; 2.) Consideration of possible collective bargaining proposals and development of the School Board’s confidential bargaining strategy related to 2025-26 base wage bargaining with the District’s teacher’s union, as a closed session item pursuant to section 19.85(1)(e) of the Wisconsin Statutes; 3.) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session pursuant to section 19.85(1)(c)