Spring election 2025: Randall town chairperson candidates Q&A

Randall voters will have a contested election for town chairperson on the ballot.

Running for chairperson are:

Sue Hughes

Mark Nordigian

Incumbent Tim Gaffron did not run for election.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Sue Hughes — My first name is actually Suzanne but I prefer “Sue”. Age: I’m 64 years old. I grew up here in Randall on a farm/orchard. My husband and I own a portion of the original property. Education: I attended Randall grade school and Wilmot High School. I went on to UW-LaCrosse where I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. I went on to earn a Master’s degree in Organizational Management. Occupation:My original occupation was as a software engineer working primarily in embedded systems development. I worked up to a management role that I held for several years. I eventually left the corporate world to teach software engineering at Alverno College and Carroll College (now Carroll University). When the opportunity arose to purchase part of the family orchard, I left my teaching career to own and operate Harvest Time Orchards here in Randall. I operated Harvest Time from 2003 through 2019 growing apples and tart cherries. Harvest Time also had a store with a deli, fresh fruits, donuts, apple cider, and more. In 2020, I decided to shut the orchard down to retire. Previous elected or appointed public office: I began in Randall government helping with some of the technology that is used. I was appointed to the Plan Commission in May of 2023. I also served on the Ethics board in 2024 and currently serve on the Community Library board. In September 2024, I was appointed to the Randall Town Board to fill a vacant supervisor seat.

Mark Nordigian — Age: 64. Education: Post Secondary Education – Professional Manager Degree. Occupation: Quality and Compliance Manager. Previous elected or appointed public office: 1993 – 1994, Appointed to Randall Park Board; 1994 – 2004, Elected as a Randall Town Board Supervisor; 2018 – Present, Elected as a Kenosha County Board Supervisor, District 21; 2022 – 2024, Appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenosha County Public Works Committee

1.) Why are you the best candidate for town chairperson?

Hughes — There are several reasons why I am the best candidate for Town Chairperson. As a retired individual, I have ample time to dedicate to the Town of Randall for the various day-to-day tasks that arise. I am not burdened by other commitments that could potentially hinder my efforts to contribute effectively to the Town. With my degree in organizational management and my years of experience managing my own business, I possess the knowledge and expertise to address and effectively manage the town’s business operations. My attention to detail enables me to identify issues from various viewpoints, which will be valuable in managing Town affairs, particularly in budgeting and cost optimization. I am open-minded which allows me to take information from various sources to formulate decisions based on our community’s needs. Being relatively new to government, I bring a unique perspective to the table, distinct from that of other local government professionals who have dedicated a portion of their careers to this field.

Nordigian — I am the best candidate for the town chairperson position because of what I will bring to the position;- Knowledge and experiences from my previous 10 years elected to the Randall Town Board. Knowledges and experiences of my 7+ years in my current elected position as a Kenosha County Board Supervisor. Experiences from my personal and professional experiences over the last 35+ years living in Randall. Having 10 years of experience on the Randall Town Board and 35+ years of living in Randall, prepared me and has given me insight to what is happening locally in Randall and our surrounding communities. As a Kenosha County Board Supervisor, I have a much broader sense of what is “going on” in the county that can and will affect Randall and our residents. These past and current experiences have given me a unique set of skills and motivation for the benefit of Randall and our residents that no other candidate can offer. The connections I’ve made in the public & private sectors locally and throughout the county, will benefit Randall especially when issues arise that will affect Randall residents.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the town and how would you address them if elected?

Hughes — As with business operations, the Town’s primary challenge lies in effectively managing its current financial resources to meet the evolving needs of the community. Costs for many services have gone up and we need the flexibility to provide the necessary services while keeping the costs down for our residents. I intend to thoroughly examine Town income and expenses to identify areas where cost savings can be achieved without compromising the quality of services provided. As a newcomer to Town government, I approach these matters with a fresh perspective, ensuring that any cost-cutting measures do not adversely affect the well-being of our community.

Nordigian — What do you see as the chief issues faced by the town and how would you address them if elected?

Costs are getting out of hand and we need to address them to help control them.By continually evaluating our way of “doing business” we can develop new and better ways of getting things done.Such as, joining with other municipalities when it makes sense, to help off-set costs or improve our resident’s benefits.Maintaining our infrastructure, such as our town roads, we need to develop a sensible road plan and evaluate it annually or bi-annually to assess their condition. It costs much less to maintain them, than to rebuild them.Assuring the safety of all Randall residents and bringing them the best possible benefits and services.My focus will be on maintaining our rural lifestyles.After all, isn’t that why we all moved to Randall?