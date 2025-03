Racine Common Council to address contracts, grants, and infrastructure projects March 18 RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine Common Council will meet on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 6 p.m. in Room 205 of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. The agenda includes discussions on multi-year technology contracts, grant applications for digital equity, infrastructure projects, and economic development initiatives. Key issues on the Racine Common Council agenda […] Denise Lockwood

Prairie’s Cinderella run continues with sectional title, trip to state WHITEFISH BAY, WI – Two weeks ago, Elkhorn resident Ernie Pyle started a new job as a bus driver for Badger Bus. In his first week, he was assigned to drive The Prairie School’s boys basketball team out to Deerfield for a WIAA Regional Final. Little did Pyle know then that he was about to […] Matt Hardesty

Waterford rallies past Whitnall to reach first sectional final WILMOT, WI — In a game that was intense both during and after, late-game composure helped Waterford keep its season alive Thursday night at Wilmot High School with a 56-49 victory over Whitnall. After a slow start, Waterford rallied to tie the game at halftime and ended the game on a 7-0 run. It is […] Matt Hardesty

WIAA State Girls Basketball: Prairie shows grit in season-ending loss GREEN BAY, WI — Needing three points in the final seconds to extend the season, everyone in the Resch Center expected Prairie senior Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes to take the last shot. A Miss Wisconsin Basketball finalist and the all-time leading scorer in school history, it would have been understandable if she had made the moment […] Matt Hardesty