Special Event Passport Day to be held March 22 at Kenosha County Center

From the Office of the Kenosha County Clerk:

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora is pleased to announce her office will be holding a Special Event Passport Day on Saturday, March 22, at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passport from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no appointments needed.

Passport applications for first-time and minor applicants will be accepted on behalf of the U.S.

Department of State. Passport Photo services will be available on-site, as will a Spanish-language translator.

The County Center is located at 19600 75th St., at the corner of highways 45 and 50.

“As many families are preparing for spring break and summer travel plans, this is a great opportunity for the County Clerk’s Office to bring a valuable service to our residents in the western portion of our county.” Waligora said. “If you are unable to attend the Special Event Passport Day, we process passport applications daily at our downtown location. Please contact the office to schedule an appointment.”

Waligora said walk-ins at the March 22 event will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants may access forms in advance on the U.S. Department of State website, at https://travel.state.gov.

People may also contact the Kenosha County Clerk’s Office at 262-653-2552 or by email at countyclerk@kenoshacounty.wi.gov for applications, questions about fees, payment method requirements, required documentation, and other requirements.

“It helps to speed up the application process if the forms are completed prior to attending the event, but we will also have forms available on-site,” Waligora said.

Waligora noted that other offices at the County Center, including the Elected Officials Satellite Office, will not be open to provide access to vital records during the Saturday Passport event.

Clerk advises, do not pay for applications online

Waligora alerted Passport applicants, not to pay for any passport applications when downloading them online. U.S. Passport applications are free of charge and can be downloaded through the official government website at https://travel.state.gov.

“You may also contact the County Clerk’s office and we will email you the correct application form,” Waligora said. “There are fees to apply, but there are not fees for copies of the passport application itself.”

More details about the U.S. Passport application process are available on the Kenosha County

website, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/141/Passport.