Spring election 2025: Paddock Lake village trustee candidates Q&A

Voter in Paddock Lake will see a contested election for village trustee on the Aprl 1 ballot.

Appearing on the ballot are

Renee Brickner, an incumbent

Keelin Cannon

RJ Howard

John Poole, an incumbent

Another incumbent trustee, Alex Attiah, is on the ballot for village president. He is unopposed for that office.

The individuals with the three highest vote totals will be elected to the three seats to be filled. Voters will be able to cast three votes.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Renee Brickner — Age: 60. Education: Paralegal Certificate from Carthage College. Occupation: Village of Bristol Clerk and Municipal Court Clerk. Previous elected or appointed public office: Previously elected for 2, two-year terms as village trustee.

Keelin Cannon — Age: 24. Education: Associates in Interior Design. Occupation: Interior Designer. Previous elected or appointed public office: None

RJ Howard — Age : 62. Education: High School, Lane Technical, Chicago Illinois. Occupation: Business Owner, Process Serving of Legal Documents, KR Process LLC. Previous elected or appointed public office: Never have been elected previously.

John Poole — Age: 77. Education: BS in Accounting.. Occupation: County Board Supervisor and Paddock Lake Trustee. County Board Supervisor and Paddock Lake Trustee. Previous elected or appointed public office: County Board Supervisor for 9 years and Paddock Lake Trustee for 4 years

1.) Why are you the best candidate for village trustee?

Brickner — I feel that my best quality for Village Trustee is that I am candidate for the people. I am prepared to listen to resident concerns and be an advocate for them when needed. I am a lifelong resident of Kenosha County having lived in the Village of Paddock Lake for 35 years. My husband and I have raised our family in Paddock Lake and plan to remain here as I love being involved in our community. The decisions I have made in the past as Village Trustee are as what I believe to be in the best interest of our residents. I pledge to continue to work hard in maintaining the accomplishments made by the Village Board during my prior terms. I believe my experiences will assist in meeting continued goals of controlling spending and keeping lower taxes for our residents as new development is brought to the Village of Paddock Lake.

Cannon — Of the four candidates running for Village Trustee, I am the best choice because I am deeply invested in our community, committed to supporting local businesses, and dedicated to full transparency. I value honesty, fiscal responsibility, and, most importantly, the voices of our residents. As a young professional raising my family in Paddock Lake, I bring a fresh perspective to the Village Board, where younger families are currently underrepresented. I strive to bridge the gap between longtime residents, new families, and future generations—creating a more connected, inclusive community. I believe in fostering engagement across all age groups to reduce isolation and promote activities that bring our village together. Transparency and honesty are two of my core values. Residents deserve to have a say in decision-making, yet too often, the Village Board overlooks community input. I will ensure that communication remains open, and every resident feels heard. The residents also deserve elected officials that are honest and trustworthy. There are multiple official complaints filed on current incumbents that call to question the integrity of the board members and whether the residents can trust there will be honest elections and practices within the Village. Lastly, as a business owner, I understand the challenges local businesses face. I will be a strong advocate for their growth and success, knowing that a thriving local economy benefits our entire village. I bring fresh, innovative ideas that reflect today’s evolving world, along with the energy and dedication to drive meaningful change for everyone in Paddock Lake.

Howard — Living in Paddock Lake for 27 years, seeing what has worked and what may need to be addressed in the future, gives me insight and a vested interest in continuing to make Paddock Lake a great place to live in. Attending Municipal Board Meetings as well as Village functions for many years has provided me with a great feel and understanding for how the Village works and would ensure me a seamless transition with the existing Village Board.

Poole — I’m the best candidate as I have an accounting background and can read financial statements. I also believe in keeping taxes low so that businesses and families can thrive in our village.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the Village Board and how would you address them if elected?

Brickner — With discussions of new development in the horizon, I believe the Board will need to make wise decisions in bringing development to the Village that will benefit our community and our residents. I will continue to address those decisions with the best interest of our residents in mind.

Cannon — The Village Board has struggled with overspending and a lack of open communication. If elected, I will conduct a thorough review of our budgets to identify cost-saving measures and actively seek grants and alternative funding to help lower taxes. I also plan to empower residents by regularly distributing surveys to capture their input on key decisions and providing timely updates on village activities—ensuring that every community member stays informed, even if they can’t attend meetings. I’d like to call attention to serious issues impacting our community right now. The current board is hand-selecting committee members for village projects without reaching out to all residents, a practice that silences diverse voices and must end. Moreover, despite having an abundance of community parks, the board plans to permanently close our existing skate park and open a new one near the village hall. They’ve admitted that the old facility was underused and that this change was driven by a single request rather than a collective need. This decision raises significant concerns about fiscal responsibility and the proper use of taxpayer dollars. We deserve a board that prioritizes transparency, listens to every resident, and makes decisions based on what’s best for our entire community. It’s time for a new approach and accountability that truly represents us all!

Howard — 1. – Continued Village Growth. Growth in moderation is key, I feel to much too quickly would stress our infrastructure that is in place, but growth needs to continue, providing more opportunity for employment and housing, as well as to help control taxes as a whole for the residents of the village. 2 – Transparency. I have heard by some residents that they don’t know what is going on in the Village, I do feel that The Village does a good job of information sharing at this time, but maybe look into additional forms of communication, I want to make myself accessible fully, any time the residents need me, and encourage them to reach out with any questions or concerns. 3 – Taxes. This is everyone’s concern, Promote a continuing effort to explore any and all cost saving measures that will directly affect the residents bottom line come Tax Season, not take the easy route, due our diligence to show the residents we actually care how this will affect all of us.

Poole — The chief issues for Paddock Lake are how to grow the community, so that taxes do not become unreasonable and how to upgrade the water system on the east side of the lake. I’m proud to have been part of the Kwik Trip and Culvers additions to Paddock Lake and will continue to vote for responsible growth. The Paddock Lake Planning Commission also recently approved 2 new subdivisions for Paddock Lake, with 184 new houses. This will help our water and sewer plants with modernization and upkeep. If I am on the village board I will vote to approve the new subdivisions this spring.