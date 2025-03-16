Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board & Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District commissioners meetings March 17, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District commissioners (same members as Village Board) are scheduled to meet Monday at Village Hall.

First up is the Village Board meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

Motion to approve a Concession Stand Lease for the Scout House at Lance Park.

Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2025-3-1 Amending Section 3.06.010 Pertaining to Fees, Charges, and Deposits.

Discussion and possible action regarding a quote from Eagle Floats for repairs to the fishing pier at Lance Park

Motion to approve the submittal of the Annual Report and other compliance documents for the Municipal Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit.

Discussion and possible action regarding a School Resource Officer Shared Services Agreement between the Village of Twin Lakes and Randall Consolidated School J1.

Discussion and possible action regarding a Kenosha Drug Operations Group Agreement between the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Twin Lakes.

Discussion regarding creating a new slow-no-wake area south of the hazard buoys on the south end of Lake Elizabeth.

Discussion and possible action regarding a Memorandum of Understanding between the Aquanuts and the Village of Twin Lakes

The full village board meeting agenda is available here.

The Lake District meeting will follow the board meeting. Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action to approve a work order with Wisconsin Lake and Pond Resource LLC for 2025 lake weed treatment.

The full lake district meeting agenda is available here.