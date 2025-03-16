A word from our sponsors: March 16, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Waterford rallies past Whitnall to reach first sectional final WILMOT, WI — In a game that was intense both during and after, late-game composure helped Waterford keep its season alive Thursday night at Wilmot High School with a 56-49 victory over Whitnall. After a slow start, Waterford rallied to tie the game at halftime and ended the game on a 7-0 run. It is […] Matt Hardesty

WIAA State Girls Basketball: Prairie shows grit in season-ending loss GREEN BAY, WI — Needing three points in the final seconds to extend the season, everyone in the Resch Center expected Prairie senior Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes to take the last shot. A Miss Wisconsin Basketball finalist and the all-time leading scorer in school history, it would have been understandable if she had made the moment […] Matt Hardesty

‘We’re not losing this early’ – Park Panthers rally from 10-point deficit to reach first sectional final since the 1960s RACINE, WI — The Washington Park Panthers staged a dramatic 73-69 overtime win over Greenfield on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in the sectional semi-final. It was a victory that had fans on the edge of their seats. The game reached a nail-biting conclusion in the final seconds of regulation when Racine Park’s Zareontae Gwinn was […] Nick Payne

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of March 15, 2025 Want to stay informed on the biggest stories of the week? We’ve rounded up the five most-read articles, covering everything from Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race to Bernie Sanders’ rally in Kenosha. Catch up on the latest headlines, including a high-profile homicide case, a controversial budget decision in Racine County, and the future of consumer protections […] Racine County Eye Staff