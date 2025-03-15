Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Mar 15th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:42 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 8800 block of Highway W in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle off the road and may have struck tree. Deputies already on scene.

