Units responding for crash in Paris

Mar 15th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Ar about 2:04 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 8800 block of Highway 45 in Paris.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives