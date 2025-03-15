Riverview School hosts 2025 career day

Students at Riverview School in Silver Lake were able to hear about a variety of careers from those who practice them at the school’s Career Day Thursday.
Students were able to select which sessions they wanted to attend. Many of the presenters had visual aids, equipment and slide presentations.
Career presenters were:
- Cody Henderson, electrician
- Jillian Frideres, nutrition advisor
- George Call, mechanical engineer
- Casey Rude, law enforcement
- Karrie Osterman, medical imaging specialist
- Lou Denko, emergency medical services
- Tara Leiting, nurse practitioner
- Gina Sanfelippo, speech pathology
- Joseph Styx, business management
- Jake Mueller, restaurant management
- Hannah Wroblewski, chiropractor
- Emma Falbo, parts and service representative
- Liz Hawes, education consultant
- Elena Gildemeister, photographer/business owner