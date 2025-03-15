Riverview School hosts 2025 career day

Students at Riverview School in Silver Lake were able to hear about a variety of careers from those who practice them at the school’s Career Day Thursday.

Students were able to select which sessions they wanted to attend. Many of the presenters had visual aids, equipment and slide presentations.

Career presenters were:

Cody Henderson, electrician

Jillian Frideres, nutrition advisor

George Call, mechanical engineer

Casey Rude, law enforcement

Karrie Osterman, medical imaging specialist

Lou Denko, emergency medical services

Tara Leiting, nurse practitioner

Gina Sanfelippo, speech pathology

Joseph Styx, business management

Jake Mueller, restaurant management

Hannah Wroblewski, chiropractor

Emma Falbo, parts and service representative

Liz Hawes, education consultant

Elena Gildemeister, photographer/business owner