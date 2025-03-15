A word from our sponsors: March 15, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Meet Shane: Featured Pet for March 14 Shane is a 36-pound, 6-month-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. He has a brown and black coat and adorable floppy ears. A Great Listener Shane’s sweet personality will win you over upon first meeting, and he’ll impress you with his listening skills and great manners. His delightful slight head […] Racine County Eye Staff

Assembly passes 10 bills to tighten requirements when people charged with a crime MADISON, WI — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a slate of criminal justice related bills Thursday, including a requirement to revoke probation or parole for people charged with crimes and implementing financial penalties if Milwaukee Public Schools doesn’t return police officers to school buildings. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Republican lawmakers said the bills […] Baylor Spears

Thomas Tyler, 79, devoted husband, father, and respected CPA, dies A life of wisdom and kindness Thomas Tyler, 79, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, died on March 8, 2025, at Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie. Known for his wisdom, kindness, and steady guidance, Tom’s presence was a source of comfort and encouragement to those around him. Early life and education Born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 12, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Dennis Wolske, 79, devoted husband and cherished family man A life of love and family Dennis Wolske, 79, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 9, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Milwaukee on September 8, 1945, Dennis was the son of John and Alice (nee Ciechanowski) Wolske. He dedicated his life to family, always cherishing the […] Racine County Eye Staff