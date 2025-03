At about 6:24 p.m., Salem Lake Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire and Rescue and Wheatland Vol. Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 12600 block of Antioch Road in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting siding on a building on fire.

UPDATE about 6:27 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that deputy on scene reports no active flames seen.