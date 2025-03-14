Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 6:16 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 17700 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries unknown.
