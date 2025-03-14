High wind warning & wind advisory issued

It looks to be a windy day tomorrow with the National Weather Service issuing a high wind warning to be followed by a wind advisory for Saturday.

The high wind warning is set to be in effect from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. During that period we should see winds from 25 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

The wind advisory is set to be in effect from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday. Wind speeds and especially gusts should decrease from the peak in the morning during this period, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

The temperature will be volatile too Saturday, The high is forecast for 59, but overnight may dip to 30, with a slight chance of snow that continues into Sunday (20-30 percent).

High temps should be in the 50s through Wednesday, with a dip starting Thursday,