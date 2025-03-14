A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 Corned beef & cabbage dinner is March 16

St. Patrick’s Day Parade brings festive fun to downtown Racine on March 15 RACINE, WI — Get ready to don your best green gear and channel the luck of the Irish—Downtown Racine’s 17th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is rolling through the streets starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 15. The festive tradition promises a shamrockin’ good time, with thousands expected to gather for a lively celebration featuring […] Heather Asiyanbi

Recently Sold Homes In Mount Pleasant, Caledonia Introducing ‘Racine Real Estate Roundup’: Your Weekly Guide to Local Property Sales Every week, track real estate moves across Racine County – from starter homes to lakefront estates As of Feb. 5, Racine County Eye launched a comprehensive weekly guide to local real estate transactions. This new series transforms complex real estate data into actionable […] Amie Schaenzer

Prairie edges top-seed Cambridge in OT thriller to reach sectional final ELKHORN, WI – The entire sequence lasted only a few seconds. With the Hawks holding a 3-point lead in their WIAA Division 4 Sectional Semifinal, Prairie School sophomore Dalton Ahlensdorf fouled Cambridge star Matt Buckman during a 3-point shot attempt with just 0.3 seconds remaining. After Prairie led for the last five minutes of regulation, […] Matt Hardesty

Letter to the Editor: Voting yes on the RUSD referendum is the smartest move you’ll make this year Some debates never seem to go away. Every few years, a school referendum comes up, and a predictable chorus of opposition rises: Why should I pay for schools my kids don’t attend? Why can’t they run schools like a business? Why should I give more money to a system that isn’t working? All fair questions. Here’s […] Racine County Eye Staff