Stormy, windy weather in forecast

Western Kenosha County is in for some stormy, then windy weather this weekend, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Friday will be warm, with a high of 73 degrees. However, it also will be breezy, with south winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts a high as 30 mph during the day.

Friday night and early Sunday morning rain and storms are expected. About half an inch of rain could fall between 10 p.m., Friday and 3 a.m., Saturday.

Next up is wind. Around 9 a.m. Saturday the breezy conditions from Friday will take a step up to windy with 25 to 35 mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph.

Saturday’s high temperature will be mid 60s.