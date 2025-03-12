Units responding for fire in Brighton

At about 3:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible grass fire in the 4500 block of 256th Avenue in Salem.

Per dispatch: Caller said fire was not near a building at that time.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m. — Box alarm activated by Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue command. Additional department due to respond include: Paris Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Kansasville Fire and Rescue.

UPDATE 3:39 p.m. — All mutual aid companies not already responding can stay in quarters, per incident command.