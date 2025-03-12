Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting March 13, 2025

Mar 12th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to have a committee of the whole meeting Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

  • Special Event permit within the Kenosha County Old Settler’s Park for a private event
  • Special Event permit within the Kenosha County Old Settler’s Park for a public fun run event
  • Annexation/attachment petition/ordinance for tax parcel 70-4-120-112-0420
  • Sanitary sewer user rate incentive program and policy
  • 2025 Street Paving competitive bid
  • Temporary Liquor License for Rhythm on the Lake and Oktoberfest (Paddock Lake Area Lions)
  • Removal of Village managed right-of-way trees

The full agenda is available here.

