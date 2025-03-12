A word from our sponsors: Be informed on Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District $7 million capital referendum on April 1 ballot

Medicaid cuts: Advocates say proposals could hike costs for Wisconsin, reduce care, or both Of the laundry list of proposed Medicaid cuts circulating on Capitol Hill, policy watchers say some stand out as the most likely to be implemented because they’ve either been tried before, frequently embraced, or both. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Advocates argue that none of the ideas will actually help the program do […] Erik Gunn

Republican lawmakers diverge on future of conservation stewardship program MADISON, WI — For months, Republican lawmakers on the powerful Joint Finance Committee have cast doubt on the reauthorization of Wisconsin’s land stewardship program following a July state Supreme Court ruling that prohibited the legislative committee from blocking projects after the funds have been budgeted. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org A 2023 Wisconsin Watch investigation found that the […] Hallie Caflin

Wisconsin’s DOGE-inspired GOAT Committee kicks off with promising start at March 11 meeting MADISON, Wis. (AP) — GOAT is Wisconsin’s version of the Elon Musk-led effort charged with making government run more efficiently. This story also appeared in Associated Press Committee members struck a more collegial, bipartisan tone during their first meeting Tuesday, taking input from Democrats and hearing testimony from a broad array of government leaders. Wisconsin is one of […] Scott Bauer

Letter to the Editor: Former RUSD superintendent says the April 1 referendum is critical for student success As superintendent of RUSD, I learned a lot. I learned diversity is an asset, poverty hurts learning, achievement gaps are opportunity gaps, and schools can’t close gaps alone. Schools need parents, taxpayers, volunteers and local leaders. Businesses like SC Johnson, Twin Disc, Modine, RAMAC, etc., are partners with schools. The current RUSD school board and […] Racine County Eye Staff