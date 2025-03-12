A word from our sponsors: Be informed on Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District $7 million capital referendum on April 1 ballot

Note: The following is paid announcement from westofthei.com — DH
The Silver Lake Jt 1 School District’s Board of Education placed a $7 million capital referendum on the April 1, 2025 election ballot. Now it’s up to voters. Please cast an informed vote. A successful referendum will provide critical updates to Riverview School.
About 57% of the request addresses aging infrastructure projects, which involve replacing failing HVAC components, fixing leaking roof sections from 1998, upgrading lighting for energy efficiency, repairing parking lot asphalt, and replacing technology for security and reliability.
About 28% of the total request will provide safety and security improvements. These include renovating the main entrance and office for better visitor control, installing a fence near the railroad to separate the playground from the train tracks, upgrading doors and locks, and replacing outdated PA and crisis communication systems.
The balance of the projects address classroom and support space updates, including renovating science labs for hands-on learning, replacing worn classroom furniture, and updating playground equipment, much of which is 30 to 60 years old.
If passed, the referendum would increase the District’s property tax mill rate by approximately 55 cents per $1,000 of property value—about $4.58 per month for every $100,000 in fair market value.
Large-scale facility projects are typically beyond what a school district can afford in its annual operating budget. State law allows districts to seek voter approval for major projects through a referendum.
Eligible district voters are invited to a Community Information Meeting on March 19 at Riverview School from 6-7 p.m. District Superintendent Kim Taylor is also hosting an informal chat on March 19 at Scully’s Restaurant from 1-2 p.m. The referendum question is on the April 1, 2025 ballot. More information is on the district’s website at https://www.silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us