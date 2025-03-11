Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Mar 11th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:13 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 7900 block of Highway KD in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: One vehicle involved.

