Spring election 2025: Salem Lakes trustee candidates Q&A

Voters in Salem Lakes have a contested race for village trustee on the spring election ballot.

Appearing on the April 1 ballot will be:

Bill Barhyte, an incumbent

Angela Brooks

Peter Poli, an incumbent

Doug Randolph

James Woodke

Incumbent Jared Young did not run for re-election.

The individuals with the three highest vote totals will be elected to the three seats to be filled. Voters will be able to cast three votes.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Bill Barhyte — Age: 67. Education: Trevor/Wilmot High School, Old Dominion College. Occupation: Self-Employed – Barhyte Excavating & Landscaping. Previous elected or appointed public offices: Village of Salem Lakes Trustee – April 2023 – present; Salem Township Parks Committee – 20 years (from conception until the Township became a Village; Trevor/Wilmot Grade School Board – 20 years; Trevor/Salem Lakes Fire Department – 40 years.

Angela Brooks — Age: 49. Education: Masters in Education. Occupation: Program Manager/Race Director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling Association – middle and high school mountain biking throughout WI. Previous elected or appointed public office: Kenosha Area Mountain Bike Association (KAMBA) Founder and VP Clublands or Antioch Board Member Antioch Parks Department Board Member, Antioch Police Commissioner.

Peter Poli — Age: 52. Education: No answer submitted. Occupation: Self employed. Previous elected or appointed office Chairperson Zoning Board of Appeals, Village Trustee.

Doug Randolph — Age: 50. Education: B.S. Degree in Recreation and Leisure Services with a minor in Special Populations. Occupation: Factory Rep. Previous elected or appointed public office: Village of Silver Lake Trustee, Park Commission member and Chairman.

James Woodke — Age: 65. Education: Graduated Northern Illinois University with a B S. In Economics. Occupation: Retired American Airlines Pilot; Retired in the Dreamliner – Boeing 787. Previous elected or appointed public office: Town of Salem – 2016 Incorporation Committee – To explore the Costs and Benefits of becoming a Village. My specialty was to identify ways to become a Village, and the expenses associated with it. I was also on the Antioch, IL Emergency Management Agency for 20 years as the Damage Assessment Coordinator.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for village trustee?

Barhyte — I believe my experience being on different Boards in different positions and being a life-long resident that really cares what happens in the communities. Also, having business experience in running a family business, I can see both sides of any problems and act accordingly.

Brooks — I am the best candidate for village trustee because I bring a unique combination of leadership, problem-solving, and a deep commitment to our community. With experience serving on multiple boards—including as Founder and VP of the Kenosha Area Mountain Bike Association, a member of the Antioch Parks Department Board, a Police Commissioner in Antioch, and a board member of the Clublands of Antioch Homeowners’ Association before moving to Salem—I have a track record of working collaboratively to improve our local resources and quality of life. My background in education, along with my role as Program Manager and Race Director for the Wisconsin NICA League, has given me the ability to think strategically, organize large-scale initiatives, and bring people together around shared goals. I also own a small business that I run from home, offering professional mountain biking lessons designed to increase students’ confidence—not just on a bike in the woods, but in life. Through this work, I’ve seen firsthand how providing people with the right support and opportunities can help them grow and succeed. I am a level-headed, creative thinker who looks for practical solutions to challenges, always prioritizing what’s best for the residents. Having lived in Salem Lakes for nine years, I have listened to my neighbors and friends and have learned some of the needs of our community. I am dedicated to making it a better place—without partisan influence. My goal is to listen, lead, and ensure that Salem continues to grow in a way that benefits everyone. I would be honored to serve as your village trustee and work to create a thriving, connected, and well-managed community.

Poli –Throughout my life I have answered the call to serve my community in a variety of ways such as serving as a board member then becoming president of the Northern Illinois Conservation Club, I became a hunter safety

education instructor and taught classes in and around the area for years, took interest in beekeeping and eventually became the president of the Racine Kenosha Beekeepers Association, most recently I accepted an appointment to serve as the Chairperson for the Zoning Board Of Appeals for the Village of Salem Lakes, then in May of 2024 I answered the call again when the village of Salem Lakes sought a community member to fill the remaining term of Village Trustee, Kelly Sweeting.

Randolph — There are a lot of challenges facing the village at any given time, currently there are some things unresolved that we need to get wrapped up so we can move forward. I feel with my professional experience and my previous experience being a Trustee and Parks Commission Chairman that I will be able to help bring these matters to resolution. I have the experience of knowing how to work with people and how to get things done using the channels available. I helped in the merger that formed the Village of Salem Lakes and want to see it continue to grow to its fullest potential. I look forward to welcoming new businesses and working with existing businesses to grow, bringing with them additional employees that will be able to find a nice place to live in our Village. I have a special place in my heart for all of our wonderful parks, I would love to see additional recreational facilities added. As Parks Commission Chairman we have installed many new playgrounds, added docks, added buildings at our parks that are available for the public to rent for special functions, helped establish the Salem Lakes Recreation Center in Silver Lake and added a disc golf course, as well as many activities throughout the year such as concerts in the park, Summer Daze, Polka Dance, Easter Egg Hunt, and many others.

Woodke — My experiences in life and work have provided me with a varied background. I managed a multi-million

escrow account for an international company. I’ve taught hundreds of Aviation students around the country and at 2 Universities how to fly aircraft and related ground school courses. I enjoy being an educator and working with people. I am currently on the Faculty of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation and teaching Critical Incident

Stress Management (CISM) Courses. I have over 30 years of experience in CISM. With an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate issued by the Federal Aviation Administration comes tremendous responsibility. Not only because I’m flying hundreds of people across the ocean and providing the highest level of safety. I was also responsible for working with many other people and departments to make a very complex operation to work smoothly. My aviation career lasted over 42 years.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the Village Board and how would you address them if elected?

Barhyte — As with most government bodies, budgets, spending and staffing are the usual top issues. I would approach, listen and act according to what would be in the best interest of the Village. Another issue that needs to be addressed is to go over our ordinances to make sure that they are current and fair, and that they align with Village goals. This could be done by creating a committee comprised of staff, Board and citizens to go over the ordinances. Similar projects are already in the works.

Brooks – Salem Lakes is an amazing place to live, but like any community, we have room to grow! One of the biggest challenges I see is a need for better collaboration—between board members, the community, business owners, and even neighboring municipalities. When we work together, we can make Salem Lakes a thriving, desirable place with low taxes, great schools, high property values, and strong businesses that attract more families and opportunities. If elected, I’d focus on bringing people to the table—making sure voices are heard, ideas are shared, and solutions are found that benefit everyone. I believe in creative, level-headed problem-solving, and I’m not afraid to think outside the box. Whether it’s improving communication, attracting new businesses, or finding smart ways to keep our taxes low, I’ll always look for practical, community-driven solutions. At the end of the day, I love this community and want to see it grow in the best way possible. Let’s make Salem Lakes a place where people don’t just live—they thrive!

Poli — Currently, I see two issues and needs of great importance facing the village: Salem Lakes, just like the rest of the USA, has an affordable housing crisis. What can we do about it? We can start by acknowledging that it exists and then take action by making necessary changes to our zoning ordinances to meet today’s needs. I feel as though the village needs to be frugal and strategic with how tax dollars are spent. What will I do about it? What I have already been doing -pursue fiscal responsibility by raising questions and/or requesting additional information surrounding purchases/budget workshops and seeking out alternate/ less expensive options when and where possible.

Randolph — I feel we need to balance the budget, keeping in mind that our taxes rose significantly this last year. That is an easy thing to say, its not easy to accomplish. We need to look for areas were we, and our employees, can spend more wisely such as seeking out grants that can help ease the cost of capital improvements, looking for areas of excessive spending and seek alternatives that will still get the job done without breaking the bank.

Woodke — Financial – Every public sector organization must be fiscally responsible. The governing body must be

responsible and be accountable to the public. I would try to bring Common Sense and Integrity to make sure the tough decisions are made to benefit the entire community. We cannot continue to see nearly 10% increases in the Villages portion of the Property Taxes. Planning for the Future – The Village of Salem Lakes is not a small town anymore. It is made up of parts or all the following – Camp Lake, Lake Shangrila, Salem, Silver Lake, Trevor, Wilmot. Each part of the Village is unique and has its own priorities. We need to have a plan that addresses growth and

expansion for the entire community. Change is unavoidable, if we actively plan for the future, we can manage how our community grows. Reputation – I’m referring to the Village Board and the Departments they manage. I think it’s safe to say that many people in and outside our community don’t have a favorable opinion of the Village management. I know people who won’t apply for employment openings within the Village because of what they’ve heard about working conditions. People ask me why do you want to be part of that “Circus”? My answer is that I care. I will bring my management skills, financial skills and people skills to promote the Village in a positive light. How? By using Common Sense, Accountability, Integrity and Responsibility to address every topic in a way that represents all the Village Residents.