A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 Corned beef & cabbage dinner is March 16

Park Panthers cruise to 20-point victory in regional showdown RACINE, WI — The Racine Park Panthers came out with high energy, using relentless defensive pressure and offensive explosiveness to claim a dominant 95-75 regional victory over the Greendale Panthers. From the opening tip, Park set the tone with aggressive full-court defense and quick ball movement, leaving their opponents struggling to keep up. Fast start […] Nick Payne

Racine Lutheran holds off St. Catherine’s in WIAA regional final thriller RACINE, WI – The Racine Lutheran boys basketball team had been waiting a long time to pour out onto Bob Letsch Court in celebration. It had been since 2016 since the Crusaders last did that in this building and the spectacle that Saturday night made it all sweeter. It was one of Racine’s most anticipated […] Matt Hardesty

Union Grove’s state tournament dreams dashed again in sectional final loss WHITEFISH BAY, WI — As the final minutes ticked away, that familiar feeling began to wash over Union Grove’s sideline and bleachers. This wasn’t disbelief. It was the cold, harsh opposite. It was the painful reality that once again, with a chance to reach the WIAA State Tournament for the first time in program history, […] Matt Hardesty

Duane Haagensen, 84, devoted family man and auto industry veteran A life filled with love, family, and classic cars Duane Haagensen, 84, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Surrounded by his loving family, he left this world the same way he lived—full of humor, generosity, and a deep appreciation for the people around him. Born on May […] Racine County Eye Staff