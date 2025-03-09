Anna Thompson named to Elmhurst University Fall 2024 Dean’s List

Anna Thompson of Bristol was named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List at Elmhurst University.

Over 1,000 Elmhurst University students were named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00).

Founded in 1871, Elmhurst now offers more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, more than 20 graduate and certificate programs in flexible formats, and the Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy for young adults with differing abilities.