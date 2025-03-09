Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting March 10, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m., Monday at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include;
- Central High School Update – John Gendron, District Administrator
- Silver Lakes Happenings Event Schedule
- Introduction of Kristen Hedlund, Accounts Payable / Deputy Treasurer
- Flock Camera Presentation and request to purchase two cameras for $8,500 to be placed on Hwy C in Wilmot and on Hwy 83 at the State Line.
- Discussion regarding Journey Disaster Response Team facility use.
- CLA Contract to provide the 2025 annual audit services for $26,000
- Appointment of Sara Spencer as Interim Treasurer
- Purchase of a forestry mulching head to replace our 19-year-old brush cutter from Burris in the amount of $21,960.68
- Closed Session for negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session), specifically 70-4-120-214-0220 on 269th Avenue, and 70-4-120-213-0575 on 278th Avenue, and 70-4-120-074-3460 on Maple Street.