A word from our sponsors: March 9, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Bernie Sanders rallies in Kenosha, calls for action against billionaire influence KENOSHA, WI – Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) visited Kenosha on Friday, March 7, as part of his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. During his remarks, he called for a nationwide movement against what he described as a government controlled by billionaires at the expense of working Americans. Speaking to a packed crowd of approximately 3,500 people at […] Heather Asiyanbi

Bull’s last stand: Senior guard’s effort falls short in Case’s playoff loss MARY D. BRADFORD HIGH SCHOOL – Knowing his senior season was likely 18 minutes from ending, Anthony Bull made sure it would end on his terms. Trailing by 17 at halftime, Case’s sharpshooting senior guard knocked down six 3-pointers in the second half and drew three foul shots on two other attempts as he tried […] Matt Hardesty

The Art of Defensive Masterclasses: Soccer Matches Defined by Tactical Discipline Soccer is more than just scoring goals. Defensive strategies frequently determine the results of essential matches, demonstrating the ability of those teams that know how to contain even the most proficient assaults. This article will explore the intricate details of defensive masterclasses and why they are the key to success in soccer strategies. Understanding Defensive […] Racine County Eye Staff

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of March 2, 2025 Curious about what’s been making headlines in Racine this week? Our roundup features the five most-read stories, covering everything from crime and legal updates to the latest real estate trends. Catch up on the biggest news stories and stay informed about what’s happening in your community. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned for more stories and […] Racine County Eye Staff