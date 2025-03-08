Kenosha County “Human Services on the Go” to visit Twin Lakes, Salem Lakes

From the Kenosha County Executive’s Office:

“Human Services on the Go” events will bring a variety of county government services and resources to residents of western Kenosha County later this month, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced.

These pop-up events will be held March 18 at the Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave., and March 20 at the Salem Lakes Community Library, 24615 89th St. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both locations.

Representatives of the county divisions of Aging & Disability Services, Behavioral Health Services, Public Health, and Veterans Services will be available to answer questions and provide resources.

Kerkman said these events are a continuation of the successful community outreach efforts that the county has organized for the last few years.

“We’re excited to bring these services into the communities on the west end,” Kerkman said. “I encourage residents to join us for this convenient opportunity to learn about the services that the county provides for people of all ages.”

Specific services offered include:

◼ General resources from Aging & Disability Services

◼ General resources and medication lockboxes from Behavioral Health Services

◼ Asthma education, Narcan training and immunization information from Public Health

◼ Information about how to access benefits from Veterans Services

All of these services are generally available at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

More information about the county Department of Human Services and all of its various functions is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/150/Human-Services.