A word from our sponsors: March 8, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

WIAA Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals: Prairie survives scare to keep season alive ELKHORN, WI – To hold a No. 1 ranking for an entire season takes more than just dominant wins. Plenty of teams look invincible when games play out in their favor, but the truly great teams shine even in the most perilous moments. In Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 Sectional Semifinal, a perfect storm seemed to […] Matt Hardesty

Racine Community Foundation celebrates 50 years of awesome RACINE, WI — Guess who’s hitting the big 5-0 in 2025? That’s right, the Racine Community Foundation (RCF) is celebrating half a century of supporting nonprofits, students, and everyone who calls Racine County home. We’ve come a long way since 1975—funding more than 13,000 grants (over $51 million total!) for our local heroes in the […] Susie Seidelman

Ditching cars for rail, Wisconsin Amtrak passengers find accessibility Aboard Amtrak’s Hiawatha service, quiet conversations complement the rumble of steel wheels maneuvering along the tracks. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org A fresh layer of snow covers the ground while the train pulls away from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, unraveling its cars from one Midwestern city toward another. En route to Chicago Union Station, […] Joe Timmerman

US employers add a solid 151,000 jobs last month though unemployment up to 4.1% WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 151,000 jobs last month, but the outlook is cloudy as President Donald Trump threatens a trade war, purges the federal workforce and promises to deport millions of immigrants. The Labor Department reported Friday that hiring was up from a revised 125,000 in January. Economists had expected 160,000 new jobs last month. The unemployment […] Associated Press