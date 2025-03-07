Sophia Floss to perform in 2024-25 UW-Whitewater Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Sophia Floss from Bristol, who is studying Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will perform in the university’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble during the 2024-25 academic year.

Floss is a alto for the group, which includes 21 student musicians.

Vocal Jazz Ensemble is a small, select group that performs swing, jazz, and musical theatre repertoire. The group is open to all university students by audition and tours annually with the Chamber Singers.

UW-Whitewater’s Department of Music, a part of the College of Arts and Communication, prepares students for a future of performance, composing, teaching, and other music-related roles. The university’s musical ensembles play in famous venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York City, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, the Symphony Center in Chicago, and at venues in Germany, Poland and England.

To learn more about the department, visit uww.edu/music.