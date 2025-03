Western Kenosha County is expected to get some snow accumulation Friday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Light slushy snow could start as early as 8 a.m. but is most likely between about 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Total accumulation between 1 and 2 inches.

Friday’s high temperature should reach 36.

The weekend should be clear and rising in temperatures. High temps could reach 60 Monday and Tuesday.