David Larson, 53, remembered for love of water and the outdoors A life spent enjoying the outdoors David Larson, 53, of Racine, Wisconsin, died peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Born on Oct. 21, 1971, to Lloyd and Edith (née Altenbach) Larson, David had a passion for the outdoors, the water, and adventure. Career and passions David was employed on the ground crew […] Racine County Eye Staff

Betty Bahrke, devoted mother and style icon, dies at 97 A life of love and style Betty Bahrke, 97, of Racine, Wisconsin, died peacefully in her sleep on March 4, 2025, in Waukesha. Born Dec. 14, 1927, to Edward and Helen Ferch, Betty was a woman of grace, determination, and an impeccable sense of style. Education and career Betty graduated from Park High School before […] Racine County Eye Staff

Osie Mae Jones, devoted servant of faith, dies at 89 A life devoted to faith and family Osie Mae Jones, 89, of Racine, Wisconsin, died on Feb. 28, 2025, leaving a legacy of faith, love, and unwavering dedication to her family and church. She was born to James and Mable Puckett on November 11, 1935, in Bolivar, Tennessee. After the loss of her mother at […] Racine County Eye Staff

Leon Rosko, beloved Kenosha softball leader, dies at 75 A life dedicated to sports and community Leon Rosko, 75, of Kenosha, died on Feb. 21, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of friendship, community, and a lifelong love of sports. He was born on Dec. 27, 1949, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Zigmund M. and Genevieve S. (née Smolik) Rosko. Leon attended St. Casimir’s Parish Elementary […] Racine County Eye Staff