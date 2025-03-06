2025 March for Meals initiative is March 17-21

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. (KAFASI) invites community leaders, partners, dignitaries, and businesses to join in the March for Meals initiative from March 17-21.

This critical nationwide campaign, supported by Meals on Wheels America, raises awareness for senior hunger and the essential nutrition programs that help older adults remain healthy, independent, and connected to their communities, said Ron Tatum, KAFASI Executive Director.

“March for Meals is about more than just delivering meals – it’s about addressing the growing need for meal delivery programs and the significant impact they have on older adults in our community,” Tatum said. “With more seniors waiting for services than ever before, and potential federal funding disruptions looming, your participation is more important than ever to protect these vital programs.”

The March for Meals event festivities will kick off on March 17 at the Westosha Senior Center, located at 19200 93rd St.,, Bristol, and continue March 18-21 at Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. (KAFASI), 7730 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

Event Schedule:

— Networking & Program Overview: 10:30 AM a.m. daily

— Guest Speakers: Insights on senior nutrition and advocacy updates

— Ride-Along with Meals on Wheels Volunteers: 11 :00 AM – 12:00 PMa.m.-noon

— Light Lunch: 12:00Noon (After the ride-along)

“Join us and other community champions, leaders, dignitaries, partners, and businesses who support this cause,” Tatum said. “Experience firsthand the impact of Meals on Wheels as you ride along with one of our amazing volunteers delivering meals to our valuable clients.”

Tatum said this is a unique opportunity to witness the direct effect these services have on the lives of seniors and help spread awareness of the importance of continued support and funding for these vital programs.

“Your support is critical in ensuring that no senior goes hungry and that vital nutrition programs continue to thrive,” Tatum said. “Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those who rely on these services.”

For more information, please contact KAFASI at 262-658-3508, ext. 108 or 122, or visit www.kafasi.org.

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. (KAFASI) is dedicated to supporting seniors and their families in the Kenosha area. Through various programs, KAFASI helps older adults remain independent, healthy, and connected to their communities. The Meals on Wheels program is just one of the many services offered to support seniors in need.